Dominic Matteo is of the view that Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier is playing at a level above his age and is raising his game further with each passing day.

Even though injuries and tactical adjustments have seen Marcelo Bielsa chop and change his starting eleven, Meslier has been among the first names on the teamsheet.

The 21-year-old has started all but one of Leeds’s 28 top flight games this season and former Whites defender Matteo is impressed with how far the starlet has come from making his debut in a Championship clash against Hull City last season.

Matteo has heaped praise on Meslier as he feels he has been putting in displays beyond his age and stressed Leeds should keep hold of him for the long term.

“Illan Meslier is one we’ve got to keep hold of”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“He’s 21 and he could be anything.

“He’s playing so well, he’s playing above his age.

“This week’s call up to the France Under-21s squad is so well deserved and the way he’s going he could end up in the full squad, which would be magnificent, when you consider the greats they have produced.”

Matteo feels Meslier is improving his game with each passing day with senior custodian Kiko Casilla along with goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad and Bielsa aiding him every step of the way.

“Meslier is working with Kiko Casilla every day and hopefully that’s helping his development under goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad and head coach Bielsa.

“Goalkeepers under Bielsa have to be able to play out, they’ve got to be so confident and so good on the ball.

“At times, I would like him to realise that if it has to go, it goes, because he does take a few chances but that is the way we play, it’s the way Bielsa is telling him to play and it’s not going to change.

“He seems to be learning quickly, learning from each game and getting better.”

Meslier has become the first shot-stopper under 21 to record nine clean sheets in a single Premier League campaign and will be keen on adding to that tally when Leeds travel to Fulham in their upcoming league clash on Friday.