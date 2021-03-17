Former Celtic star Simon Donnelly has insisted that he would be excited about the prospect of watching Roy Keane managing the Bhoys.

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager, following the departure of Neil Lennon, and are expected to bring in a new man at the helm in the summer.

Keane has emerged as one of the shock contenders to become the next Celtic manager and the link has attracted extreme responses.

His detractors have pointed towards the former midfielder’s absence from management for a decade, but there are also suggestions that he could galvanise a morally down Celtic squad.

Donnelly stressed that he would welcome a figure of Keane’s stature to taking charge of Celtic and insisted that he has bags of experience in football.

His critics insist that Keane’s methods could be out of date for modern management, but the former Bhoy is more interested in the fact that he proved to be a massive winner as a player and he feels Celtic fans would back him.

Donnelly said on the Celtic Huddle Podcast: “I would like someone like Roy Keane’s stature and experience in the game.

“I think it would excite and I noticed a mixed response to somebody like Roy Keane, but Celtic winning with somebody like Roy Keane at the helm, fans would get right behind him.

“People say he is old school at the way he goes about it, but for me, he is a winner, he proved that in his career as a player.

“He has got huge experience in the game and that would excite me.”

The 49-year-old left Ipswich Town in 2011 and has served as assistant manager for Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest since then.