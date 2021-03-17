Rangers central defender Leon Balogun has revealed that he got used to not mentioning the Gers’ rivals Celtic by name immediately after joining the club.

The Nigeria international joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers from English League One outfit Wigan Athletic on a free transfer last summer.

Balogun took little time to settle in at Ibrox and went on to help Steven Gerrard’s side to beat Celtic and seal their first league title in ten years.

The 32-year-old also became accustomed to Rangers’ rivalry with the Hoops quickly and has revealed that he now does not mention the club’s Old Firm competitors by name anymore.

“No [I don’t say the name of Celtic], I got used to that right away“, Balogun laughed, telling German broadcaster Sport1.

“I don’t say the name of this other group, I always say ‘those from the other side of town’ or from elsewhere.“

However, with the player yet to play in front of the fans at Ibrox, Balogun admitted that he does not have a proper idea of what Rangers fans are like and how their rivalry with Celtic is.

“I still have no real idea of this rivalry because no fans are allowed to be in the stadiums yet“, Balogun said.

“I get an insight through social media or from the last time before the match, when we arrived at the stadium and the streets were full of fans and the police had to guide us through.

“But even then my team-mates said to me ‘Leon, you haven’t seen anything yet’.

“I still have no idea how crazy our fans are and what it feels like to play in front of them.“

Balogun has made 26 appearances across all competitions in his debut season for Rangers so far.