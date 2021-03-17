Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has revealed he is enjoying playing as a number 10 and stressed boss Jose Mourinho is giving him more confidence to use his creative abilities.

The Brazilian has been mostly utilised as an impact player off the bench for the majority of the current Premier League campaign, but has now started six of his team’s last seven league games.

Spurs boss Mourinho has been deploying Lucas in the number ten role in recent outings and the Brazilian has repaid his boss’ trust with goals and assists.

Lucas revealed that he is enjoying playing football in the number 10 role and stressed he is comfortable in acting as the creative hub for the team.

The 28-year-old added Mourinho has been giving him more confidence to raise his game and explained he has now more freedom to operate in the final third.

Asked about playing as a number 10, Lucas told a press conference: “I feel very comfortable in that position.

“I can go from the right to the left.

“I can go from a number nine.

“It’s a position I like to play and the gaffer is giving me the confidence.”

Tottenham are up against Dinamo Zagreb in their second leg of their Europa League clash at the Maksimir Stadium on Thursday, going into the clash with a 2-0 aggregate lead.