Dominic Matteo has expressed his strong belief that Tyler Roberts has more to offer in Leeds United colours, but stressed the forward needs to be more consistent on the pitch.

Roberts, 22, only played a bit part role under Marcelo Bielsa during the first half of the current Premier League campaign, but an injury to first choice Rodrigo opened a spot for him in the first team.

The Welshman has now started Leeds’ last five top flight games on the trot and shone in his team’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea at the weekend

Former Leeds star Matteo is impressed with how Roberts has stepped up with his extended run in the first team and believes he has a lot more to offer on the pitch.

Matteo feels Roberts has shown enough to warrant continued involvement in the starting eleven, but stressed he needs to be more consistent.

“He [Roberts] had a good chance against Chelsea and did a bit better”, Matteo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I was starting to wonder if he was good enough but he impressed on Saturday, playing with a bit more freedom.

“I haven’t seen enough of him and I think he’s got more to offer.

“He’s got ability, I’d just like more consistency from him because that brings more game time.

“Certain players like playing against better teams and at the higher level, they find it easier and they embrace it.

“Hopefully he will be one of those.

“It’s difficult to see him dropping out of the team after that performance, so I expect him to start against Fulham.”

Roberts has earned himself a place in Wales’ squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures against Belgium and the Czech Republic.