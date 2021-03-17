Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has urged the Gers to come out of the blocks quickly and play with belief against Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The Glasgow giants are set to lock horns with Czech outfit Slavia Prague at Ibrox in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday.

Rangers returned from the Czech Republic with a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week and will be looking to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition with a home win.

Looking ahead to the game, Gers manager Gerrard has pointed out how his side failed to keep the ball for long periods in Prague last Thursday and urged the team to come out of the blocks quickly at Ibrox.

The English tactician also stressed the need for the Light Blues to play with belief and confidence on Thursday as they look to earn their way into the final eight of the Europa League.

“We have to show we are a good team at home and play with our belief and confidence“, Gerrard told a press conference.

“We never kept the ball for long enough periods last week.

“I want us to come out the blocks quicker and show we can play both sides of the game.“

Gerrard is aware of the qualities possessed by Slavia Prague and admitted that he has respect for the Czech giants, but insisted that Rangers have no need to fear them.

“At this stage in the competition you have to have respect for every team left“, Gerrard added.

“They showed they are a very fit and powerful team, we have every respect for this team but we have no fear and we are here because we deserve to be here.“

Having sealed the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers will be eager to progress into the quarter-finals of the Europa League when they host Slavia Prague on Thursday.