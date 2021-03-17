Diego Llorente has revealed he made a conscious effort to immerse himself into the culture of Leeds United during his time out injured, which has enabled him to ease into a comfortable and happy life in Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old started off his Leeds career on a sour note as a groin injury and a hamstring niggle put him out of action for the best part of the current campaign.

However, even though he was going through his lengthiest spell off the field so far in his career, Llorente tackled the situation with positivity.

The centre-back, who is plying his trade outside his home country Spain for the first time in his career, revealed he made a conscious effort to immerse himself in everything Leeds represent as a club, helping himself and his family to settle into life in Yorkshire, which was a huge cultural shift.

Llorente added that his efforts paid off as he and his family are now comfortable and happy under the Yorkshire sun with him also putting his injury woes behind him.

Asked whether he and his family have settled into life in Yorkshire, Llorente said on BBC Radio Leeds: “One thing that I did try and do is that I made a conscious effort because I could not help the team on the field because of the injury, what I wanted to do is really immerse myself in everything that Leeds United means as a club and also as a city.

“So, what you are trying to do is really settle in on a day-to-day basis really, get used to your daily routine, settle in personally if you like.

“But also, as a family you make that big effort to try and settle into a new lifestyle.

“It was a big change, let us be honest, it was a big change to move from one country to another, Spain to England, but that decision that I made, that we made to come to here, they were very, very happy to come here because they knew it was what I wanted.

“Obviously, I have a lot of trepidation, when you move somewhere for the first time, because it is a big change as I said, but very much now because I have made this effort to settle in, they are very much at ease, and feel very comfortable and happy, as do I.”

Llorente will be eyeing starting his fifth top flight game on the trot for Leeds come Friday when they travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.