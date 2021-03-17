Diego Llorente is of the view that his call up to the Spain national side is recognition of the hard work he has been putting in, but stressed his aim is to continue giving Leeds United his best.

The 27-year-old earned a call up to Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for their upcoming games against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo earlier this week.

Having returned from injury last month, Llorente has clocked up the full 90 minutes in Leeds’ last four Premier League games and his solid outings have earned him a chance to add to his six caps for La Roja.

Llorente feels that his national team call up is recognition for the hard work he has been putting in and considers the opportunity to play for his country again a real honour.

The centre-back went on to stress that he is aiming to carry on producing the goods for Leeds consistently, while ensuring he is able to bring his A game every time he takes to the pitch.

“Obviously, I am aware of the fact that Spain is blessed with some excellent centre-defenders in my position”, Llorente said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“But it is something that I have accepted with great pride.

“It is a real honour and something that I am really happy about, to be called up.

“I think it is important, [it is] recognition of your hard work, but at the same time my aim is to sort of carry on bringing stuff to Leeds, helping Leeds out and if that leads to international recognition, then great.

“The main objective is to work hard and provide my abilities fully.”

While Llorente earned a spot in Enrique’s team, his countryman and Leeds team-mate Rodrigo failed to make the cut this time around.