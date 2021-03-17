Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has expressed his concern about his side’s inconsistency after they went down to defeat away at Fleetwood Town earlier this week.

Cook’s men were handed a 2-0 defeat by Fleetwood on their trip to Highbury Stadium on Tuesday night, with Callum Connolly and Ged Garner grabbing the goals for the Cod Army.

The defeat against Fleetwood sees Ipswich drop out of the playoffs spots as they sit seventh in the League One table.

Ipswich are going through an inconsistent run of form in the league and the defeat on Tuesday piles on doubt over their aspirations of promotion to the Championship.

Cook expressed his frustration about Ipswich’s inconsistent run of results as he stated their dip in performances between games is alarming.

The Ipswich manager criticised his team’s display against Fleetwood, stating that they will not reach the League One playoffs playing as they did on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t the result or certainly the performance we wanted”, Cook was quoted as saying by Ipswich’s official site.

“You can’t come away from home and put in performances like that if you expect to be promoted.

“The dips in performance between games is alarming, as are the consistencies we put in at times.

“Fleetwood thoroughly deserved to beat us tonight, they were by far the better team on the pitch.

“If we play like that many more times this season, we can certainly rule out reaching the playoffs because we won’t win many points playing like that.”

Ipswich will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.