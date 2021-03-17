Former West Ham star Matthew Upson believes in West Ham, defender Craig Dawson has found the perfect club where he has been able to shine this season.

West Ham signed the defender on loan from Watford last summer and while it took time for him to break into the team, Dawson has started the last 13 league games for Hammers.

The 30-year-old’s solid performances at the heart of West Ham’s defence and the fact the Hammers are in contention to qualify for Europe this season has only enhanced his reputation.

Upson believes Moyes made a smart decision to sign the defender last summer as he knew what exactly he wanted from his centre-back and Dawson is that kind of player.

He believes the 30-year-old found the right club and right manager in West Ham and Moyes, and it has just clicked for him at the London Stadium.

“Craig Dawson’s been in great form and I told David Moyes how well he’s been performing — and that was back in January”, Upson told The Athletic.

“He’s kept going and looking back, it was a smart signing from Moyes. He identified a skill set in a centre-back that suits the way he plays.

“Sometimes you get a match with a club and a player where things just click, and we’re certainly seeing that with Dawson and West Ham.”

West Ham have an obligation to sign the defender on a permanent deal from Watford at the end of the season.