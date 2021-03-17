Chelsea target Niklas Sule has remained non-committal about the prospect of signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old defender will enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich in the summer and it has led to speculation over his future at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea have been keeping tabs on the player’s contractual situation and are interested in taking him to England during the next transfer window to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s options.

Bayern Munich want to offer him a new contract but the club recently claimed that a new deal will be agreed between themselves and the player only under certain conditions.

Sule is said to be happy at Bayern Munich but he has refused to commit on whether he will sign a new contract with the club.

He insisted that the best decision will be taken after he talks with his representatives and his family.

The centre-back told German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung: “Before I speak internally with my employers, it is not my style to say anything publicly about it.

“When the time comes, I will sit down with my advisor and my family and then decide what is best for me and my family in terms of sport, finances and my family.”

The 25-year-old defender has been at Bayern Munich since 2017 and has featured 128 times for the club.