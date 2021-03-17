Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Diego Llorente’s Spain call-up serves as huge recognition of what the centre-back is capable of.

After moving to Elland Road from Real Sociedad on a four-year deal in September, Llorente made his first appearance for Bielsa’s Leeds after coming on for an injured Robin Koch in the ninth minute of their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

In a season plagued by injuries for Llorente, the Madrid-born centre-back has only been able to make six appearances for the Whites in the Premier League this season, but did play the full 90 minutes in Leeds’ last four games, including the 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Elland Road.

Spain boss Luis Enrique has called up Llorente for international duty once again after the former Real Sociedad centre-back was left out of the La Roja squad after picking up an injury whilst training with the national team back in October.

Leeds head coach Bielsa stated that Llorente’s Spain call-up serves as massive recognition of the player’s recent performances.

“I think to be called up to the national team of the level of Spain is always a recognition of what the player is producing”, Bielsa said at a press conference ahead of Leeds’ clash against Fulham.

“Luis Enrique evaluated that he was able to return to the national team [and that is] is a big recognition for him.”

Bielsa will be hoping that Llorente can avoid injury over the course of the international break as they look to push up into the top half of the Premier League table.

The Yorkshire giants currently sit in 12th spot in the Premier League standings.