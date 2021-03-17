Manchester City are leading the chase to sign Manchester United and Liverpool admired Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes in the summer.

The 18-year-old Sporting Lisbon left-back’s future at the club has come under the scanner ahead of the next transfer window.

His performances are being closely monitored and Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool made enquiries for him in January.

But it seems Manchester City’s interest in the teenager is more concrete and they are lining up a move for him in the summer.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercao.it, the Premier League giants are in pole position to secure his signature at the end of the season, ahead of their rivals.

Manchester City have a working and strategic relationship with Sporting Lisbon and that has given them a distinct advantage in the race to sign Mendes.

Serie A giants Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli are also interested in the youngster, but Manchester City are ahead in the race by some distance.

Pep Guardiola wants to sign a new left-back and it seems Mendes is the man the club are targeting.

But it remains to be seen whether they will agree to pay the €70m release clause in his Sporting Lisbon contract.