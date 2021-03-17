Diego Llorente has revealed that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has managed to open his eyes to identify and appreciate the different pathways through which he can improve his game.

Having arrived at Elland Road last summer from Spanish side Real Sociedad, Llorente has had a vastly experienced manager in Leeds boss Bielsa to look up to.

Even though niggling injuries have kept him on the sidelines for the majority of the current campaign, Llorente feels Bielsa still managed to have substantial impact on his game.

The Leeds star revealed that the Argentine tactician has made him realise and appreciate pathways through which he is able to raise his level in every aspect of the game.

Llorente added that Bielsa possesses a very analytical mind and helps players in picking out areas they need to improve with visual aids, which has helped him too.

Asked how Bielsa has helped him, Llorente said on BBC Radio Leeds: “What he has managed to do is make me realise and see and appreciate ways in which I can continue to improve as a player in many, many areas and aspects of my game.

“Obviously, he is a very analytical type of coach.

“He analyses every move, every play.

“When he [has thoughts to] point over, he can always illustrate that by showing us videos.

“So, he speaks to you, shows you areas where he thinks something would benefit you as a player and then illustrates that by showing you kind of video evidence if you like.”

Llorente’s assured performances for Leeds in the last few weeks have seen him earn a call up to the Spain national team set-up for their upcoming games against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo.