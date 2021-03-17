Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he will take a year off when his contract with the Reds comes to an end and will not be open to any offers during that period.

The German tactician has a deal with Liverpool until the summer of 2024 and fulfilling the contract would make the Merseyside-based side the club he has spent the most time with as a manager.

Having taken over as the manager of the Reds in 2015, Klopp will have spent nine years with the club when his current contract with the side comes to an end in three years’ time.

The 53-year-old has now revealed that he intends to take a year’s break after his deal with Liverpool runs out and insisted that he will not open to any offers during that period.

“When [the contract with] Liverpool ends, there will definitely be a year off“, Klopp told German magazine Sport Bild.

“Nobody needs to call, not after four months and not after six either.

“No matter who tries it, it’s a year’s break!“

With Joachim Low set to step down as Germany boss after the European Championship in the summer, Klopp has been heavily linked with the role.

The German admitted that taking over as the coach of his national team would be a great honour but stressed that he cannot leave his role at Liverpool.

“That [coaching Germany] would be a great honour without question, but the timing is not right“, the Liverpool boss said.

“I cannot. I am very sorry if I disappoint people with this.

“But I can’t just step out of my responsibility.“

Though Liverpool have slipped down the league table in 2021, many Reds fans hope to see Klopp continue at Anfield at least until the end of his current contract.