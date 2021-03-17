Jackie McNamara has conceded that some Celtic players might not appreciate Roy Keane’s old school style of management, but feels the fans would take to it because of the passion he could bring to the job.

Keane has emerged as a shock contender to become the next Celtic manager and the link has attracted radical responses from both sides of the argument.

While his critics believe the former Manchester United captain has been out for management for too long and his methods could be outdated, many feel old school management is exactly what the Bhoys need after this season’s disappointment.

McNamara admits that he understands the apprehension around the potential of Keane becoming the next Celtic boss and believes players might not take his methods in their stride.

However, he feels the former midfielder’s old school methods could be a hit with the fans, who want to see passion from the dugout, and stressed if he can appoint a strong backroom staff, he could work out as the Celtic manager.

The Celtic legend said on 67 Hail Hail: “I understand certain bits that he is out of club management for so long and he would be leaning towards the older school approach that he came up with.

“Some players don’t respond to that now since it is different times, but at the same time, the fans would want that kind of passion and willingness to win your battles.

“I can see why we would be apprehensive because he has been out for so long.

“But I think if he brings in a strong management team with him…..

“Fresh and good ideas and he could at the forefront of that.”

Keane played for Celtic for six months after he left Manchester United in 2005.