Luke O’Nien has heaped praise on Sunderland team-mate Lee Burge following the Black Cat’s EFL Trophy win, labelling his performances between the posts phenomenal.

Sunderland laid their hands on the EFL Trophy after Lynden Gooch’s goal proved decisive and the Black Cats defeated Tranmere Rovers in the final.

Gooch’s strike proved to be the only goal of the game as Sunderland held on to win their first cup final since 1973. Sunderland also ended their eight game losing streak at Wembley in what was a special afternoon for the Black Cats.

With Sunderland keeping a clean sheet in the final, O’Nien praised goalkeeper Burge, stating that he has been amazing for the Black Cats this season.

Burge has kept 18 clean sheets in his 30 appearances for Sunderland this season as O’Neil revealed his team’s confidence with the shot-stopper behind them.

“I thought that if we could get in front, we could close out the game and stop them from scoring”, O’Nien was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.

“Burge has been phenomenal behind us and I knew as soon as we scored that we were going to win, so when it hit the back of the net it was just an incredible moment.”

Burge kept a clean sheet on Wednesday night as Sunderland visited Accrington Stanley and grabbed a 2-0 win.

Sunderland now sit third in the League One standings and just two points off the automatic promotion spots.