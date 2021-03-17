Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that Scotland manager Steve Clarke does not want to rush Nathan Patterson into the national squad.

The 19-year-old right-back has managed to put the controversy over him breaking virus protocols in January behind him to re-establish himself in the Rangers squad.

In the absence of the injured James Tavernier, Patterson has put in some solid performances and there was talk of him being fast-tracked into the Scotland squad.

However, his name was missing when Scotland boss Clarke named his squad for the upcoming internationals and Gerrard indicated that he understands that.

He revealed that he spoke with the Scotland boss about Patterson and insisted that they both agreed that the youngster needs to be managed properly and there should be no rush to get him into the squad.

But the Rangers manager is certain that at some point Patterson will break into the Scotland set-up.

Gerrard said in a press conference: “Nathan is certainly a name we discussed.

“Steve will obviously be sensible like we will in terms of managing Nathan.

“He has got a really bright future and potential.

“But at the same time, we have got to think about the big picture.

“He is doing extremely well, but still really raw, still needs a lot of work and we are obviously both aware of that.

“At some point, I have got every confidence, that he will become part of that set-up, but certainly from Steve’s and my point of view there is no rush.”

Patterson has represented Scotland at youth level and has three caps for the Scotland Under-21s.