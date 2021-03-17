Manchester United have not made any enquiries for Sporting Lisbon winger Pedro Goncalves despite the speculation linking him with the club, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The 22-year-old winger has caught the eye of several clubs this season with his performances for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

He has scored 15 times in 21 league appearances for the club and it has led to speculation over his future as the summer transfer window draws ever closer.

Manchester United are said to be monitoring him and are considering making a move for him in the summer transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the Red Devils have not gone in with an enquiry for the player.

It has been suggested that there will be significant interest in the Sporting Lisbon star in the summer, but Sporting Lisbon do not want to sell him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a right-winger and it remains to be seen whether the Sporting Lisbon star is in his sights ahead of the summer.

The Portuguese giants are keen to offer him a new deal as they expect several clubs to make an offer for the 22-year-old in the coming months.

His current deal runs until 2025 and it contains a buy-out clause worth €60m.