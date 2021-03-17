Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed his admiration for Scott Parker’s style of football and is pleased to see that Fulham look to impose themselves even against the top teams in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants will travel to London this week to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Friday night.

Leeds stopped their run of four defeats in five games with a point against Chelsea at Elland Road last weekend.

But they will be facing a resurgent Fulham side who are battling hard to get out of the drop zone after a poor first half of the season.

Bielsa feels it took time for Parker to impose his style of football in the Premier League, but their recent form is reflective of the work the Fulham manager has carried out over the past few months.

He feels Fulham play on level terms in most games and is pleased to see that they do not take a backseat, even against the big teams, and try to win games rather than just avoid defeat.

The Leeds boss said in a press conference when asked about the reasons behind Fulham’s resurgence: “The idea of the manager is reflected in Fulham’s play.

“In the first round, it was difficult for him to impose his style. In the second round of fixtures, they’ve started to do this a lot better.

“I remember the style when we faced them in the Championship.

“And it’s the same style but they’ve managed to impose it in a lot of games in the Premier League.

“Apart from that, they are a team that plays on an even keel in the majority of their games.

“In the games against top-six teams, they play to impose themselves and not just defend, not to avoid being beaten.”

Leeds have not won a game away to a London team since April 2018, a run that started with a 2-0 defeat at Fulham.