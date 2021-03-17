Teemu Pukki has insisted that Norwich City would have something to prove in the Premier League if they win promotion back to the top flight this season.

Norwich sit atop the Championship table and look set to make their return to the Premier League after what was a disappointing relegation for the Canaries last season.

The Carrow Road outfit, looking to be the first side in four years to earn an instant return to the Premier League via automatic promotion, are in pole position and Pukki will be looking to fire his side over the line.

Pukki has been instrumental to Norwich’s success this season, with the Finnish striker racking up 22 goals in 33 appearances for the Canaries, with seven of those goals coming in February.

The 30-year-old revealed Norwich’s ambitions for the 2021/22 season as they aim to prove themselves against the top clubs in England and show how good they are by staying in the Premier League.

“It’s the best league in the world, so obviously we want to play there, and want to stay there”, Pukki told Sky Sports.

“I think me and the club have something to prove.

“We want to prove we are good enough for that level.

“But that’s for next season if we do the work this year.”

Pukki hit the back of the net on Wednesday evening as Norwich grabbed a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest to sit ten points clear at the top of the Championship table.