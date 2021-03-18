Kyle Walker-Peters has insisted that Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Bournemouth presents an opportunity for Southampton to progress towards cup glory.

After knocking out Arsenal, Wolves and lower league Shrewsbury en route to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, Southampton will face Bournemouth on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.

The Saints will hope that their recent form in the Premier League will not affect their progress in the FA Cup, with the Saints losing ten of their last 12 matches in the league.

Southampton have only lifted the FA Cup once in their history, after beating Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley in 1976.

Since then, the Saints made their way back to the FA Cup final in 2002/03, but came up short against Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Saints right-back Walker-Peters believes that his team have an opportunity to chase glory in the FA Cup once again if they get past Bournemouth in the quarter-finals as he stated that a place in the last four will mean that anything can happen.

Walker-Peters stressed the importance of going into the game with the right approach to come away with the victory.

”You say it’s a favourable draw, but anything can happen in one game”, Walker-Peters told the Daily Echo.

“I think it will be tough, so we need to approach the game right, approach it as we approach any other game and take it as serious as we can.

“It’s an opportunity to do something special and if we progress, anything can happen in two games.

“Who knows, maybe we can create some history.”

After his only goal in professional football came in the FA Cup back in the 2017/18 season for Spurs when they faced Rochdale at Wembley, Walker-Peters will hope to add another one, this time for Southampton.