Arsenal loan star Konstantinos Mavropanos has revealed he is open to staying at current club Stuttgart for another year as he is happy at the Bundesliga outfit.

The 23-year-old left the Emirates Stadium to join German side Stuttgart on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Mavropanos has played a part in 14 of Stuttgart’s 25 Bundesliga outings so far this season, starting their last seven league games on the trot.

The centre-back is enjoying his football at the moment and admitted he can see himself playing in Germany for another year.

Mavropanos stressed he feels good playing football for Stuttgart and explained he relishes the competitive nature of German top flight football.

“My contract at Stuttgart ends in the summer and then I will return to Arsenal for the time being”, told Mavropanos told German daily Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

“But I can already see myself playing here for another year, because I feel good at Stuttgart.

“And the Bundesliga is very challenging.”

Mavropanos’ solid outings for Stuttgart have been recognised by his country Greece and he has been called up to the national team for their upcoming World Cup qualification matches against Spain and Georgia.