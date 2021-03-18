Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has blasted his team for the attitude they showed in their shock 3-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, a result which sends Spurs out of the competition.

Mourinho has been eyeing the Europa League as a crucial route into next season’s Champions League and his side travelled to Croatia as firm favourites to go through thanks to a 2-0 first leg lead.

The Premier League big boys were stunned though as Mislav Orsic grabbed a hat-trick, striking first in the 62nd and 82nd minutes to force extra time and then completing the job with a 106th minute strike.

Spurs went out 3-2 on aggregate and Mourinho is annoyed at the attitude his side displayed on the pitch.

He insists that attitude is non-negotiable and he believes that Dinamo Zagreb beat his team on attitude.

Mourinho told his post match press conference: “The players were not caught by surprise. I told the players to play to win.

“What is never negotiable is attitude. And they beat us on attitude.”

The Tottenham boss is clear that he fully prepared his team for the threat that Dinamo Zagreb’s Orsic could pose, indicating they were at fault for not dealing with him.

“The goals Orsic scored I watched them all, my players watched them all. I don’t know what to say.

“All I can say is I saw his goals before. I prepared my players to play against Orsic, I gave them all the information about Orsic.

“Congratulations for him.”

Tottenham will now have to switch their attention fully to the Premier League as they try to reach next season’s Champions League.