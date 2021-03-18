Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is not convinced by Gareth Southgate’s decision to drop Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from the England squad.

Alexander-Arnold has been a regular feature of the England squad since he broke into it in 2018, but his form this season has been far from convincing.

His struggles at Liverpool have reflected in Southgate’s decision to not select him in the squad for the upcoming internationals for England.

The England manager stressed that the defender has not played well enough to merit a place in the group, but insisted that the door is still open for him to come back into the squad with better performances.

Beale, who coached Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool academy, is of the view that Southgate made the wrong decision to not have the Reds full-back in the squad.

While he conceded that England have great talents to choose from, he insisted that despite his form the Liverpool star remains at the top of that stockpile.

Beale took to Twitter and wrote: “IMO – A bad decision and an even poorer explanation.

“We are fortunate to have so many good young English players at the moment.

“So the competition for place is high – but Trent is right at the top of that list.”

Alexander-Arnold has 12 international caps to his name and will look to earn his place back in the squad ahead of the European Championship this summer.