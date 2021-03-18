Former Newcastle United star Nolberto Solano has lamented that the chance to be comfortable in the Premier League standings is long gone for the Magpies as they sit just outside the drop zone.

Newcastle are just two points ahead of Fulham, who are sitting in 18th in the league table, but they have played a game fewer than the west London club.

While they have managed to draw their last three league games, Newcastle are still on a dire run and have won just twice in their last 17 matches.

Steve Bruce remains a manager who splits opinion amongst Newcastle supporters, but he is bidding to keep the Magpies up.

Solano is also not pleased to see the kind of football his former side have been playing, but he indicated that they could now be forced to play more proactively because they need points.

He stressed that the margin for error for Newcastle is gone and they can no longer be comfortable with Fulham breathing down their neck.

The former Magpie told the Chronicle: “It is a shame that Newcastle have played with such a defensive attitude at times.

“I know they have got on the front-foot lately but we have seen them play counter-attack a lot before.

“Other teams dominated and they did get some results.

“But now they need points because the chance to be comfortable has been and gone.”

Bruce has been insistent that he remains confident in his team’s ability to do enough to stay in the Premier League this season.