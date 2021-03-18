Everton midfielderTom Davies has revealed that Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti issued advice to him to simplify his game and fine tuned his positioning to help him regain his confidence.

Davies has played an integral role for the Toffees on the pitch in recent months, earning significantly more game time than when he was acting as a squad player in the first half of the current Premier League campaign.

With Ancelotti adding three new players into the Everton midfield last summer, Davies found it hard to break into the first team, but has since seen a change in his fortunes with injuries also opening up vacant spots.

The midfielder revealed earlier in the season while he was low on confidence Ancelotti advised him to simplify his game, helped with his positioning on the pitch and gave him technical instructions, which helped him get his mojo back.

Davies explained that Ancelotti reminded him what his strengths were and helped him to step up and dictate proceedings in the middle of the park for the Toffees.

“[While I was low on confidence, Ancelotti] he told me to simplify my game and it is working, massively”, Davies told Everton’s matchday programme.

“He’s helped a lot with my positioning, and taking fewer touches, knowing what I need to do before the ball arrives at my feet.

“He reminded me that’s how I play and it’s helped me back to where I was.

“He wants me to play forward and break lines with passes – but not wasting possession and risking balls that won’t get there.

“If the forward pass isn’t on, there are ways you can find positions on the pitch to make it happen.

“Or, if I take fewer touches, I can get there quicker.

“Previously, I might not have been picking up on these things.

“That [influencing games] is where I want to be and where Everton need me as a player.

“I step up against the top teams, the next step is to perform like that and control the game every week.”

Everton are gearing up to face Manchester City in a FA Cup quarter-final clash at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Davies will play a part in the decisive tie.