Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has insisted that the Gunners have the edge to make it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League over Olympiacos, but indicated that anything can still happen in football.

Olympiacos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League last season and when the draw was made for the last 16, the Greek side were looking to produce another shock result.

But a 3-1 win for Arsenal in the away leg more or less sealed the deal for Mikel Arteta’s side and the Greek giants will need a minor miracle at the Emirates tonight to make the tie interesting.

Eboue stressed that after the first leg result Arsenal are definitely the favourites to go through, but he warned his former team that football has a way of inflicting unexpected pain.

He feels Olympiacos are a solid side, but believes that they were too defensive against Arsenal in the first half last week and did create more problems for the Gunners once they decided to put pressure on the north London side.

The former Gunner told Inside Futbol’s John Georgopoulos: “The first leg was won easily by the Gunners. So I think Arsenal are favourites for the second leg, but as you know football is sometimes cruel.

“Olympiacos are a very good team who play football very well.

“But [for] me, personally, in the first half in the away game, the team played a lot of defence, but in the second half the team tried to practice their football to hamper Arsenal.”

Arsenal are looking to win the Europa League as a way to sneak into next season’s Champions League with the Premier League top four spots seemingly beyond their reach.