Fixture: Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting team and substitutes to take on Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.

Spurs established a firm advantage in the first leg in north London, running out 2-0 winners, and boss Jose Mourinho is keen for his side to make progress in the Europa League.

Dinamo Zagreb will look to spring a surprise on home turf however, but must do so under interim boss Damir Krznar, who has replaced Zoran Mamic, following his conviction for fraud.

Mourinho is without Heung-Min Son this evening, with the Korean having picked up a hamstring injury.

For this evening’s encounter, Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he selects Serge Aurier and Ben Davies as full-backs, with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier in the centre.

In midfield, the Tottenham boss looks to Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko, while Lucas Moura, Dele Alli and Erik Lamela support Harry Kane.

Mourinho has a host of options on the bench if he needs to change things, including Giovani Lo Celso and Gareth Bale.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Dinamo Zagreb

Lloris (c), Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Reguilon, Alderweireld, Bale, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Ndombele, Vinicius, Laviner