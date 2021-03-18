England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that the decision to select Ollie Watkins over Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford was an extremely close call.

After scoring 13 goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season many expected Bamford to get a chance in the England squad for the upcoming international games.

But the England manager decided to opt for Aston Villa’s Watkins, who has ten league goals to his name this term, and he conceded that it was a close call between the Villa hitman and Bamford.

Southgate explained there are a number of things he likes about Watkins, especially his pace and his ability to press from the front but admits that he could say the same thing about Bamford.

He stressed that it was a very close decision and he kept the door open for Bamford if he has to bring in more players in the near future.

Southgate said in a press conference: “Their goals’ record has been good. We like the personalities of both.

“Ollie is a player we had less interaction with in the past and it is going to be good to get to know him.

“We like his pressing, we like his speed and the runs in behind.

“He has got some improvement to make in linking up the game, but for a first season in the Premier League at a big club, he has done well.

“That has been a really close call.

“All the things I said there about Ollie I could have said for Patrick as well so it is very unfortunate.

“Who knows we could be sitting here in a few days’ time with a problem and Patrick is a player we are very much looking at as well.”

Bamford has played for the England Under-21s but Watkins has never represented the Three Lions at any level.