Queen’s Park boss Ray McKinnon has expressed his delight at having secured the services of Celtic duo Luca Connell and Ryan Mullen until the end of the season and feels that the talents will help strengthen the squad for the run-in.

The Scottish League Two season is still at an early stage and Queen’s Park sit on top of the pile as they look to enjoy a strong campaign.

The league leaders are currently just nine games into the campaign and are looking at a busy schedule ahead until the end of the season.

And in an attempt to help them cope, the manager has gone on to seek the help of Scottish giants Celtic, bringing two of their young prospects on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Expressing his delight with the dual signing, McKinnon told his club’s official site: “I am absolutely delighted to get both deals over the line and get the players in for what is going to be a very busy period ahead.

“We have needed cover in the goalkeeping position and have been actively looking for some time so it’s very pleasing to have the opportunity to bring Ryan in.

“Luca is a very talented player who is left-sided which will give us good balance in the squad and added competition for places.

“The acquisition of both players really does strengthen the squad for the run-in.”

Celtic will be looking for Connell and Mullen to enjoy regular game time at Hampden ahead of returning to Celtic Park in the summer.