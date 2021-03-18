Fixture: Arsenal vs Olympiacos

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Arsenal have selected their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Europa League last 16 second leg against Greek side Olympiacos.

The Gunners, who view winning the Europa League as their best way into next season’s Champions League, eased to a 3-1 win in the first leg in Greece.

They start as favourites to progress, but former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has warned us about the potential for a shock as he rates Olympiacos.

The Greek side grabbed a 3-1 win over Larisa in the Greek Superleague at the weekend, while Arsenal edged out Tottenham 2-1 in the north London derby.

Boss Mikel Arteta picks Bernd Leno between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney.

He deploys Dani Ceballos, Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka in midfield, with Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe also given the vote to start. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the line.

On the bench Arteta has options which include Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal Team vs Olympiacos

Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Ryan, Okwonko, Lacazette, Odegaard, Holding, Cedric, Partey, Chambers, Mari, Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli