Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has insisted he is aiming to grab every opportunity that comes his way with both hands and ensure he plays as much as he can for the Whites during the remainder of the season.

Struijk has played a part in 18 of Leeds’ 28 games so far in the Premier League this season and has strung together an extended run in the first team from late December onwards.

The 21-year-old has been deployed in his natural centre-back role as well as in holding midfield, with Marcelo Bielsa asking him to step up in the absence of first team regulars.

Struijk has insisted that he is aiming at making the best out of every opportunity that comes his way, by bringing his A game to the pitch whenever his boss hands him a chance.

The defender added that he wants to clock up as many minutes he can this season and is focused on putting himself in a position where he is deemed worthy to continue in the team on merit.

Asked whether he has set any targets for himself between now and the end of the season, Struijk told LUTV: “Well not really.

“Trying to stay in the team, of course that is everyone’s goal.

“Trying to play every minute I can play, but then let us see how the season goes.

“And then when I do get the chance to play, I am trying to take it.”

Struijk played alongside Diego Llorente in the heart of defence in Leeds’ 0-0 league draw against Chelsea at the weekend and it remains to be seen whether Bielsa will keep that partnership intact on Friday against Fulham.