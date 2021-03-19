Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has expressed his strong belief that his team have enough quality in their ranks to earn promotion back to the Championship this term.

The Tractor Boys are currently seventh in League One, a single point below sixth placed Charlton and a playoff spot with two games in hand.

Ipswich have struggled with finding consistency in getting results so far this season and lost their last league outing 2-0 to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, but boss Cook has a positive attitude when it comes to earning promotion.

The 54-year-old has complete faith in the quality of his squad and insist he has no doubt that they have what it takes to claw their way back to the Championship this season.

Cook admitted his team need to get more positive results to boost their confidence further, but added he intends on leading them with a positive approach all the way.

“Yes [we are good enough to go up], without a doubt, 100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt”, Cook was quoted as saying by twtd.co.uk.

“Our players are looking for me to lead them, they want to believe that we can go up, I have to give them the confidence to believe, but more importantly, results give you confidence.

“If we can win games quickly, the belief will grow.

“If we don’t win games, the belief will disappear. That’s what results do to you.”

Ipswich will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss with a win at the weekend when they travel to Fratton Park to take on Portsmouth.