Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch has been ruled out as a potential option for the Celtic managerial role despite heavy links in recent days.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are on the lookout for a new boss after Neil Lennon stepped down as the manager of the club towards the end of February.

The Hoops have been linked with a number of names since the Northern Irishman’s departure a month ago, with Red Bull Salzburg boss Marsch being one of them.

The 47-year-old’s recent comments on being associated with Celtic sparked further talk of him taking charge as the new manager of the Scottish top flight outfit.

However, according to German daily Bild, Marsch will not be taking over the reins at Parkhead despite being heavily linked with the job.

The American has also been linked with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach, who Marco Rose is set to leave for Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

With the coach linked with a move to Die Fohlen, it is possible that Marsch is tempted by a move to the German top flight over Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

There have been suggestions that the Red Bull Salzburg boss is eyeing a move to a club in one of the big leagues in Europe.