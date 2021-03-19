West Ham United boss David Moyes has urged the club’s fans to be patient if the Hammers do not hit this season’s heights next term as he feels building consistency takes time.

Moyes took charge of West Ham in December 2019 with the Hammers languishing in 17th place in the Premier League table.

After helping the Hammers avoid relegation last season, Moyes’ West Ham sit in fifth place in the Premier League and have their sights on European qualification this season.

Moyes, having had to fight fires at the London Stadium before this season, insists that finding consistency takes time and one season of highs can be hard to instantly replicate.

He insisted that the West Ham supporters have to be patient with the team’s progress as he feels that bumps in the road are usual while looking to challenge for Europe every season.

The former Everton manager also believes that making wholesale changes at the club once they hit a bad run of results will not lead to progress.

“I’ve got to say I saw some really good teams and some unbelievable players playing for West Ham, but what we need to try and find now is a level of consistency”, Moyes told West Ham’s official site.

“Quite often, to get consistency you do have to be maybe one year good and one year down a bit before you find that level of consistency, so I hope people are patient because if you’re not patient then you go into the situation where you chop and change and you don’t get that.

“If you want to be a team that’s competing for Europe all the time, you sometimes have to feel a few bumps in the road before you get that consistency but, at the moment, we want to keep going forward, being positive, playing well and adding to the squad with the right players.”

After suffering a 1-0 defeat away from home against Manchester United, Moyes will look to guide West Ham back to winning ways when they welcome Arsenal to the London Stadium on Sunday.