Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is of the view that Michael Keane does not have to worry about not being named in the England squad for their upcoming run of World Cup qualifiers and issued advice to him to push harder.

Keane has 12 caps to his name so far for his country, but has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with San Marino, Albania and Poland.

The centre-back, who has is eyes set on featuring for England at Euro 2020, was hoping to make the national team again and his club boss Ancelotti has urged him to take the minor setback in his stride.

Ancelotti stressed that Keane has no need to overly worry about not being called up to the national team this time around and he should use the motivation, focus more on his game and push harder.

The Italian added that Keane is having a good season with Everton but explained there is still room for improvement.

Asked whether he was surprised at Keane not receiving an England call-up, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Listen there are a lot of good centre-backs in England.

“So I think Michael does not have to be worried about this.

“I think it can be an opportunity to try to do better at what he is doing.

“As I said he is doing really well, his season is really good, but I think he can do better, he can do more.

“He has to be focused there and try to improve.”

Keane’s Everton team-mate Dominic Calvert-Lewin made the cut for the Three Lions again, but Jordan Pickford, who is sidelined with injury, also misses out.