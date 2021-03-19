Rangers legend Ally McCoist has insisted that Kemar Roofe should not be hit with a lengthy ban for his challenge on Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

Roofe was shown a straight red card in Rangers’ 2-0 defeat on Thursday night after an ugly collision where his high boot met Kolar’s face in the second half.

The striker is set to miss the next European game next season for Rangers due to the suspension after the red card, but there are calls for him to face a lengthy ban due to the dangerous nature of the challenge that left Kolar needing stitches on his face.

But McCoist defended the Rangers striker and stressed that he should not be facing any more punishment after the red card as he insisted that the challenge was not intentional.

He feels Roofe had his eyes on the ball and he would have surely pulled out if he saw Kolar rushing in for the ball as no footballer would want to cause such an injury intentional.

The Rangers legend said on talkSPORT: “He shouldn’t [get a lengthy ban].

“He should get his ban for the red card because it is a red card, it is as simple as that.

“But how can you possibly punish for that? He is totally going for the ball.

“He is eyeing the ball, his foot is high, but if you had played the game if you see that goalkeeper coming there is no way you hit him with your boot.

“You pull out, you do everything to stop so don’t try to say for a minute that was intentional.

“There is no way that was intentional.”

It remains to be seen whether UEFA take any more action against Roofe for his challenge on Thursday night.