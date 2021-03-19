Jamie Carragher has stressed unlike what happened with Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku, Everton do not have to worry about losing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a bigger club in the Premier League in the near future.

The 24-year-old striker is six goals short of hitting 20 Premier League goals for the season and is the talisman up front for Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti has built the Everton side around the strengths of Calvert-Lewin as his frontman and he has delivered for the Italian, scoring 19 goals in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.

Only two of his league goals have come in a losing cause and whenever he is on the scoresheet, the Toffees are with a chance of getting something from the game.

Carragher is certain that other clubs must be keeping tabs on the 24-year-old and Everton do have a history of selling their top strikers in Rooney and Lukaku.

But he feels that is unlikely to happen with Calvert-Lewin as the player himself is aware that Everton are the right club for him and Ancelotti has devised a system to get the best out of him.

The former defender wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “I have no doubt other clubs above Everton will be analysing his numbers.

“Equally, I don’t see a situation like that which developed with Rooney and Lukaku where the club was always looking over its shoulder anticipating a massive offer, worrying how long they could keep hold of them.

“Calvert-Lewin will be shrewd enough to acknowledge how working with Ancelotti has massively elevated his game and status in a little over 12 months.

“He is in the right place with the perfect coach for him, so I cannot see him even thinking of moving on for the foreseeable future – especially when so much of the attacking play gives him the freedom to focus on operating in the penalty area.”

Calvert-Lewin also signed a new contract last year that is expected to keep him at Everton until at least 2025.