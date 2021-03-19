Steve Bruce has conceded that he has not been good enough in the past few months when it comes to producing the results Newcastle United need.

Newcastle are sitting just above the relegation zone and while they have played a game fewer than those below them, only two points separate them from Fulham in 18th.

The Magpies have won just two of their last 17 Premier League games and are in a serious fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League for the third time in 12 years.

Newcastle fans have been clear about their unhappiness over the direction the club are taking.

Bruce admitted that he has no control over whether he will be Newcastle manager next season and did concede that given his side’s performances in recent months, he has not been good enough in his job.

Asked about his future at Newcastle, Bruce said in a press conference: “That decision will always be taken out of my hands.

“I only want what’s best for the club and over the last few months, in particular, I haven’t been good enough to get the results that this club demands.

“I understand it totally the way it is.”

Bruce will hope to get until the end of the season to salvage Newcastle’s season and keep them in the Premier League.