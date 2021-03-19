Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has lifted the lid on how an open conversation with Roy Hodgson convinced him to stay with the Eagles and reject a move to West Brom.

The Belgium international, who is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club, did not start a single league game for Hodgson’s side before December.

With Benteke nearing the end of his contract with Crystal Palace and struggling to earn playing time, he was linked with a move away from the club ahead of the January transfer window and even attracted interest from Sam Allardyce’s West Brom.

However, the 30-year-old decided to stay at Selhurst Park and has gone on to become a regular starter for the side, scoring five goals and providing one assist since the start of December.

Explaining how he turned things around at Crystal Palace, Benteke has revealed that he decided to stay and fight for his place at the club after Hodgson confirmed that he still had a place in his plans although playing time could not be guaranteed.

“In December, I read in the press that I could leave“, Benteke told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“I immediately went to the coach and asked him ‘Do I still fit into your plans?’

“He replied ‘Yes, but there will be competition. It will be difficult to guarantee you playing time, but you are in my plans’.

“When he said that, it was clear to me that I wanted to stay because I trust myself.

“I know that I have the level to play at Palace and that I can win the competition [for places].“

Benteke revealed that his confidence about earning a starting place at Crystal Palace, coupled with his reluctance to move clubs in January, led him to reject a move to West Brom.

“That’s why [I rejected West Brom move], and also because I didn’t want to leave in January“, the former Liverpool man said.

“In the summer you have more time to weigh up the pros and cons and make a well-considered choice.

“Maybe I want to take on a challenge in another country.“

Having revived his career at Crystal Palace, Benteke will be looking to enjoy a strong end to the season before making a decision about his future.