Liverpool loan star Sepp van den Berg has admitted that he is not used to playing as much as he is currently playing for Preston North End but feels he is getting into a rhythm.

Van den Berg joined Championship club Preston on loan until the end of the season on the final day of the winter transfer window as part of a deal that saw Ben Davies head in the opposite direction.

The Dutchman started his first game for Alex Neil’s side against Queens Park Rangers last month and has gone on to start six games in the space of three weeks.

Reflecting on the busy schedule, Van den Berg has admitted that he is not used to playing as many games as he is currently playing for the Lilywhites.

The Liverpool loan star conceded that the last few weeks have been tough for him due to the intensity but insisted that he is fine and is looking forward to the side’s forthcoming match against Luton Town.

“Surprisingly the body feels well“, Van den Berg told iFollow PNE.

“The last few weeks have been tough, with many games.

“I am used to playing regularly, but not this much and not at this level, but the body feels fine and I am ready to go again on Saturday.”

Van den Berg is disappointed that he has been able to help Preston to just one win in his seven appearances for the side so far but is delighted with his own performances and feels he is getting into a rhythm.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t got as many points as we would have wanted, but for myself, I am happy that I am playing“, the 19-year-old said.

“I think I have played the last six games, I am getting into a rhythm, I am feeling good and I am happy about my performances.“

Primarily a centre-back, Van den Berg has started all his games for Preston at right-back.