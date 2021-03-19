Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has revealed that winning the Scottish Premierships title has lit a fire in him to go on and push harder to win more trophies, as he is now hungry for more success.

Aribo added the first major trophy to his collection in his football career as the Gers were crowned champions of Scotland for the 55th time in their history earlier this month.

The newly minted Scottish champion is not looking to rest on his laurels and is already eyeing helping his team climb the podium again.

Aribo has insisted that tasting success with Rangers has only gave him more hunger to win and he is now obsessed with experiencing that surreal feeling again and again.

The midfielder added that he is ready to push on harder, being the best he can be and stressed he believes his team share the same sentiments.

Ask what being crowned as champions was like, Aribo told Rangers TV: “Honestly it was surreal because we have put in so much and just to see the hard work, just seeing the finishing line, I mean that we saw it coming but when we finally actually got the group photo, it is just an amazing feeling, honestly.

“For me I have got like a taste of what it is like and I want more.

“I am, gaffer [Steven Gerrard] says it so much, but just being obsessed and that is how I actually feel like I am think of winning more, pushing more being the best that I could be daily and I am sure my team-mates feel the same as well.”

The Gers are gearing up for the Old Firm clash against Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday and will be looking for a third consecutive win against their arch rivals.