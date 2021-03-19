Ireland great Richard Dunne has admitted that making a senior debut for the Boys in Green will be a big leap for Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher, but is confident that the goalkeeper will do the job for the team.

With Ireland number 1 Darren Randolph ruled out with an injury, Liverpool’s Kelleher could be in line to make his senior debut for Stephen Kenny’s side.

The Boys in Green begin their qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup next week and are set to lock horns with Serbia and Luxembourg.

Kelleher, who is working his way back from an injury, could start in goal for Ireland against Serbia should he be passed fit and former Premier League star Dunne is confident that the 22-year-old will do the job for the team.

Dunne admitted that there is cause for concern going into the Serbia game due to Kelleher’s lack of experience and fitness, but is positive that he will be up for the task, having seen him in action for Liverpool this season.

“While it’s a big leap for Caoimhin Kelleher to make, to come in for his competitive debut in an away qualifier in Belgrade, having not played much club football and also having been out injured, I’d be confident in him doing the job“, Dunne wrote in his Sunday World column.

“Kelleher has shown he has a good temperament, he has played in big games for Liverpool and never let them down.

“Yes, in an ideal world he would be making his competitive international debut when he’s fully fit and has a run of club games behind him, but it doesn’t always work like that.

“Shay Given and Dean Kiely have been given competitive debuts with Ireland when they maybe didn’t expect it – and they delivered.“

Kelleher has made five senior appearances for Liverpool this season even took over from Adrian as the team’s number 2 before being sidelined with an abdominal injury.