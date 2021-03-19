Fixture: Fulham vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has selected his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Scott Parker’s Fulham outfit at Craven Cottage this evening in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants came out on top in a 4-3 thriller at Elland Road against Fulham earlier this season, but have a dire record playing in the capital.

Bielsa’s side have lost all five games they have played in London this season, conceding 16 goals in the process, however they may fancy their chances against a Fulham side battling the drop.

Fulham desperately need the points as they sit in 18th and two points behind 17th placed Newcastle United, with the Magpies also boasting a game in hand; the Cottagers though have scored just twice in their last six home league games.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal this evening, while at the back Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are full-backs. Diego Llorente slots into central defence with Pascal Struijk.

In midfield, Bielsa has Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas, while Tyler Roberts, Raphinha and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Ian Poveda and Jamie Shackleton.

Leeds United Team vs Fulham

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Koch, Berardi, Shackleton, Klich, Costa, Jenkins, Poveda, Gelhardt