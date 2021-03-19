Real Madrid legend Emilio Butragueno is confident that Los Blancos can put Liverpool out of the Champions League to progress to the semi-final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sealed their place in the final eight of the Champions League with a 4-0 aggregate win over RB Leipzig, while Real Madrid beat Atalanta 4-1 in the round of 16.

The two sides have now been drawn against each other in the quarter-finals of the competition and will lock horns for a place in the semi-final next month.

Reacting to the draw, Real Madrid legend Butragueno has asserted that he is confident of Los Blancos’ ability to eliminate the Reds from the Champions League.

The Spaniard is wary of the threat posed by the Merseyside-based club, but is also convinced of Real Madrid’s qualities and is high on confidence going into the tie.

“They are a team of intensity and dangerous attackers“, Butragueno was quoted as saying by Spanish sports daily AS.

“But we know what we are capable of and confidence is high against them.

“We have great hope.“

Liverpool and Real Madrid last faced off against each other in the 2018 Champions League final, with the Spanish giants earning a 3-1 victory.