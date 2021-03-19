Villarreal director Marcos Senna has warned that given what Dinamo Zagreb did against Tottenham Hotspur, the Croatian side cannot be underestimated in any circumstances.

The Europa League quarter-final draw took place on Friday, and Villarreal have been drawn to face Dinamo Zagreb in one of the ties, with the away leg first in Croatia.

The Croatian outfit shocked Europe on Thursday night when they beat Tottenham 3-0 in Zagreb and knocked Jose Mourinho’s side out of the Europa League with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

Villarreal will have the advantage of playing the second leg at home, but the Senna insisted that after what Dinamo Zagreb did against Tottenham it would be foolish to take them lightly.

The Spaniard did admit that he is happy that Villarreal avoided facing Manchester United or Granada in the next round but stressed that taking on Dinamo Zagreb over two legs will be a tough task as well.

Senna was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS: “We play away first, in Zagreb, but we cannot take anything for granted.

“We have to see what they did against Tottenham.

“Happy to have avoided United and Granada and we have to take our opponents into account.

“They are in the quarter-final with the same hopes as us, so it is going to be a tough tie.”

Villarreal coach Unai Emery won the Europa League three times when he was in charge of Sevilla and even reached the final in 2019 with Arsenal.