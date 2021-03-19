Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his strong belief that his team can find a positive result against Manchester City in their upcoming FA Cup tie at the weekend.

The Toffees ae in cup action at the weekend and are set to host an in-form Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens came out on top when both teams clashed in the Premier League earlier this season as they registered a 3-1 win over Everton.

However, Toffees boss Ancelotti is confident his team can get a positive result against the Mancunians, and explained his team have had strong outings against seemingly tougher opponents.

Asked about Everton seeming to have a habit of putting in good displays against big teams, Ancelotti told a press conference: “I think this kind of game [against Manchester City], we did really well honestly, whereas we missed [points] against teams that were more at our level but [against] the top teams we did well all the time.

“So, I am confident that tomorrow will be the same.

The Italian went on to stress that even though his team are shorthanded with multiple injuries, they will make life difficult for the Citizens.

“I am not complaining about the players that are not available.

“It will be a difficult game but I do not think it will be an easy game for Manchester City, maybe it will be more difficult for us for sure.

“But I am sure they are going to have a difficult game, no doubt about this.”

Everton will be without the services of Jordan Pickford, Robin Olsen, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure and the Toffees faithful will be hoping their replacements will step up on Saturday.