Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has conceded that he was not surprised at Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave out Trent Alexander-Arnold from the England squad.

Alexander-Arnold has failed to touch the heights of previous seasons and Liverpool’s drop in form has reflected in his game as well.

Southgate has left him out of the England squad and made it clear that the 22-year-old has not been good enough this season to merit a place in the Three Lions set-up.

While many revealed their shock at not seeing the defender in the England squad, Carragher admitted that he was not shocked at all as he was expecting the full-back to have a real fight on his hands when it comes to making the England squad for the European Championship.

He admits that he does not agree with the England manager, but he understands why Southgate went with Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Reece James over Alexander-Arnold.

Carragher wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph: “Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission from the England squad is no surprise to me.

“I’ve had my suspicions for a while that the Liverpool defender is in a fight to make it to the European championships.

“The decision from Gareth Southgate is controversial but understandable.

“I don’t agree with it because in a head-to-head with Kieran Trippier, for me it’s a no-brainer. Alexander-Arnold should be picked.

“Clearly the England manager has more confidence in his three alternatives.

“Southgate obviously likes Trippier because he has credit from his performances at the last World Cup, and can also play left wing-back.

“Kyle Walker’s pace and ability to play centre-back makes him a valuable asset.

“And then there is the player who made such a big immediate impression on Southgate, Chelsea’s Reece James.

“James’ first England performances were outstanding – better than Alexander-Arnold’s in the wing-back role.

“From that moment, Trent had a direct rival for his position and a serious problem.

“He has it all to do to change Southgate’s mind.”

Alexander-Arnold broke into the England squad in 2018 and has 12 international caps to his name.