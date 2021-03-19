Slavia Prague star Alexander Bah has slammed Rangers for their behaviour and being poor losers during their defeat at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The Czech outfit knocked Rangers out of the Europa League after they beat them 2-0 at Ibrox and ended their hopes of progress in the competition.

The game had controversial moments that led to two Rangers stars receiving red cards in the second half, which included Kemar Roofe’s high challenge on Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar that left him with a bloody face.

Bah believes his side played well but conceded that the focus was taken away from their performance because of some untoward incidents, including Roofe’s challenge.

He slammed the way the Rangers players behaved during the game and feels that they only wanted to inflict pain whenever Slavia Prague were on the ball.

The Slavia Prague star stressed that Rangers behaved like sore losers and spoiled a fine performance from the Czech side with their antics.

“I think it is difficult to describe the match because unfortunately there were a lot of incidents that took focus from an otherwise fine match on our part”, Bah told Danish outlet Bold.dk.

“It was a hard-fought match, and so it was before the red cards. It really was a war.

“I’m quite subjective, but it’s clear that I obviously do not think that Rangers’ behaviour was right either. The first red card is probably the wildest tackle I have ever seen.

“There was a bad mood, and you had the feeling that when you had the ball, they only went after hurting you.

“It’s a shame the Rangers were such bad losers, for it did not suit them very well.

“Unfortunately, there were other things that took the focus, but we are of course happy to move on.”

Rangers star Glen Kamara has accused a Slavia Prague player of racially abusing him and it remains to be seen what action, if any, will be taken.